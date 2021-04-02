Immigrant Children 4.02.2021

A spokesman for the California Army National Guard makes it official. Immigrant children who illegally crossed the border from Mexico, may be transported to Camp Roberts in coming weeks.

Lt colonel Jonathan Shiroma telling McClatchey news in Sacramento that the department of Health and Human Services has sent a request to the Department of Defense asking to use an area of land at the national guard base in northern San Luis Obispo county. Colonel Shiroma tells McClatchey the portion of Camp Roberts would temporarily house unaccompanied immigrant children.

KPRL has been reporting this for several days. More than 5,500 children are in customs and border patrol facilities. Thousands more are headed for the border.

The Department of Health and Human Services is working with the national guard to arrange for services for the illegal alien children at Camp Roberts. At least 1500 are expected to arrive in the next two weeks.