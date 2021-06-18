Opener For Friday 6.18.2021

Was it hot enough for you yesterday?

Near lake Nacimiento the mercury hit 109, but it was not as hot as predicted in Paso Robles. It reached about 103 yesterday in Paso Robles, depending on where you were. Closer to 100 in Atascadero the temperature at San Luis Obispo airport reached 109, which breaks a record set back in 1981.

Another national weather service heat warning issued for the north county until 9 Saturday evening.

You’re advised to drink plenty of water and limit outdoor activities. Try to stay in the shade. And keep an eye on livestock, pets, children and elderly people. Make sure they all have plenty of water.

June gloom returns early next week, which will lower temperatures along the coast.