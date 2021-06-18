Improvements to Cholame ‘Y’ 6.18.2021

If you drive highway 46 through the Cholame Y, you may see some changes in the future. The San Luis Obispo council of governments and Caltrans are seeking $25 million dollars in federal transportation dollar through a 2021 raise grant.

The US Department of Transportation has one billion dollars available through the RAISE grant. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

20 of the 30 miles are now complete. The next five miles through the “Cholame Y” are next. Construction slated to begin next year.

The federal highway administration will review the grant in July.