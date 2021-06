June begins cooler than you may have expected. Mid seventies through Wednesday, then temperatures will sneak up into the mid 80’s Friday.

Low 90’s Saturday and Sunday.

Virtually no chance of precipitation in the next ten days.

Regardless, fire season is upon us. The Tower fire backed up traffic on 101 near Cuesta grade over the weekend. The grass fire burned 20 acres and was 100% contained.

No structures threatened but suppression efforts created quite a show on the grade Saturday and Sunday.