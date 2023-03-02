Opener For Thursday 03.02.2023

If you like sunshine, you’re in luck today.

Forecasters saying will get a lot of sunshine today with light variable winds.

If you park your car overnight, you may have to scrape ice of the windshield this morning, but it will be sunny this afternoon, and that will continue Saturday.

If you were out star gazing last night, you may have noticed venus and jupiter next to one another in the western sky last night. A few hundred years ago, that would have been a big deal. In the hills above Santa Barbara, there’s a drawing in painted cave of an eclipse which occurred November 24th, 1677 which Chumash astronomers recorded long before the arrival of any Spanish explorers. That was a major event back then. Today, people hardly notice.

