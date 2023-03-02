Kenny Enny 03.02.2023

The campaign picks up for the election in the Paso Robles school board.

You may remember, Kenny Enny was selected trusted by the elected members of the school board, but a left wing activist who works at the district circulated petitions to nullify that appointment. Carey Alvord was counseled by county schools superintendent James Brescia, which inspired Kenny Enny to file a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Enny says regardless, he still wants to serve on the school board. He says recent test scores illuminate serious problems at the Paso Robles school district.

Kenny Enny says he’s talked with dozens of teachers at Paso Robles high school. He says the teachers told them they’re frustrated by the lack of discipline in the classrooms, and their inability to do anything about it. They say the administration is not doing anything about it. Some say they are also concerned about their safety.

The ballots will be sent out March 20th.