Opener For Tuesday 10.18.2022

Mostly sunny and warmer today and tomorrow. Tomorrow, up into the mid 90’s. Then it will cool off beginning Thursday.

But the drought continues. And that hasn’t been easy for those growing pumpkins in the north county. At River K Pumpkins on North River Road in Paso Robles, Val Reynolds says the drought has impacted their harvest. She says they have a lot of pumpkins there today, but the harvest may not last until Halloween, so you’re encouraged to get your pumpkin early.

We’ll have more on the weather coming up in a few minutes.