Paso Robles City Council 10.18.2022

At the Paso Robles city council meeting again tonight, the second reading of an ordinance changing zoning laws to allow commercial cannabis delivery in Paso Robles.

Right now, they’re talking only about commercial delivery of cannabis, which is a euphism for marijuana or pot. This is recreational marijuana. Medicinal cannabis is already delivered by two Paso Robles companies, Dubs and Aquamarine.

Steve Gregory put Kinfolk onto the list of three commercial cannabis delivery services in Paso Robles.

Tonight, on the consent agenda, the city council will take a second vote on that ordinance tonight. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.