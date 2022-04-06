Opener For Wednesday 04.06.2022

Sunny and warmer today in the north county. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 80’s with light winds.

It should be a great afternoon for the 5th anniversary of Farmer’s Market in Atascadero’s sunken gardens.

A celebration will include an FFA petting zoo for kids. Atlas Animal Rescue will also be on hand. And there will be live music by the band Jump Jax.

It’s all free from 3-6 this afternoon at Atascadero’s Farmer’s Market. Today is the 5th anniversary of Farmer’s Market returning to sunken gardens, so they’re celebrating the anniversary this afternoon.