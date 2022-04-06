Paso City Council 04.06.2022

Paso Robles city council met last night. The council agreed to a plan to bring the fire works back to Barney Schwartz park for the fourth of July.

The city’s Freida Berman telling the council, John Arnold of Travel Paso stepped up and donated $50,000 for fireworks. If you’d like to help out with financial donation or as a volunteer, you’re encouraged to contact Travel Paso, or you may contact Freida Berman with the city of Paso Robles.

But the fire works are returning to Barney Schwartz park for the fourth of July.