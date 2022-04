A respite from the wind.

The national weather service saying winds will drop in the north county. You can expect NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour today. Warmer today as well. Highs for the next few days in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Forecasters are now predicting a stronger chance of rain Saturday. They’re saying we have a 57% chance of showers Saturday morning.

And a 25% chance of rain a week from Friday.

