Opener For Wednesday 06.22.2022

Sunny again today with highs this afternoon in the low 90’s. And we’ll see more of the same through the weekend in the north county.

Early next week it will reach the century mark. 100 on Monday, 99 on Tuesday, but then it cools off again one week from today, back into the low 90’s. More on the weather forecast coming up.

A fire early this morning in the Salinas riverbed this morning. It occurred around 3 this morning. At least three fire engines responded. No further information available at this time.