Opener For Wednesday 3.10.2021

Did you get some rain at your place overnight? Most areas received a fraction of an inch. The city of Paso Robles reporting just under four tenths.

Weather forecasters are saying we’ve got a 60% chance of rain today. Tapering off tonight. A 40% chance of rain tomorrow.

Then mostly sunny skies Friday in the north county. And the sunshine will continue for another week.

On the coast, a high surf advisory issued. Waves expected reach 8-12 feet.

