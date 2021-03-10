Opener For Wednesday 3.10.2021

Did you get some rain at your place overnight? Most areas received a fraction of an inch. The city of Paso Robles reporting just under four tenths.
Weather forecasters are saying we’ve got a 60% chance of rain today. Tapering off tonight. A 40% chance of rain tomorrow.
Then mostly sunny skies Friday in the north county. And the sunshine will continue for another week.
On the coast, a high surf advisory issued. Waves expected reach 8-12 feet.
