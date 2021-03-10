Paso Robles School District 3.10.2021

Paso Robles School Board met last night in a virtual meeting at the PRJUSD Board Room. YouTube recorded the meeting, so it’s available to be viewed by any interested parties.

Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski gave a Second Interim Financial Report. It shows that the district currently has a $9.2 million dollar budget reserve. That’s about 10.75% of the operating budget. Next fiscal year, it’s projected to increase to 14% or $11.3 million dollars. Then deficit spending is projected to reduce the budget reserve slightly in the following fiscal year. The shutdown and state payouts have helped the PRJUSD budget.

The school board talked about when the schools will reopen in the district. Superintendent Curt Dubost said he believed that schools will reopen as normal in August. Trustee Nathan Williams thanked PRPE, the Paso Robles Teachers Union for helping to get the students back in the classroom. Trustee Lance Gannon agreed with him. Curt Dubost and Jennifer Gaviola agreed that PRPE has been helpful in reopening the schools.

Jennifer Gaviola also talked about a new code of ethics for the school board, to meet recommendations of the grand jury which found ethics lacking in the school district. The board approved the new Code of Ethics.

Some public callers complained about plans to close Georgia Brown Elementary Schools. Citizen Elena Garcia telling the board Measure M allocated money for repairing the school, but it was ignored. She said, “Now the board is talking about closing it.”

Paso Robles School Board and members of the community will tour some of the properties in the school district on Friday afternoon.