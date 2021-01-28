Opening Monologue 1.28.2021

Despite all the standing water in the north county, we’re getting more rain today. The rainfall will taper off tonight.

Yesterday, Paso Robles received 2.7” of rain.

Atascadero 2”

Santa Margarita, 1.8”.

Creston 1.4”.

And Shandon 1.5”.

Forecasters saying the southerly winds will drop to 20-30 miles per hour today and to 5-10 miles per hour tonight. But we’re expected to receive another inch of rain today, then only about a quarter of an inch overnight. A few showers tomorrow. Sunshine on Saturday.

Be advised., there is a lot of standing water, particularly on Riverside in Paso Robles. Niblick road by the high school, and Creston road by Planet Fitness. A section of River road remains closed between 13th and Niblick road.

You’re advised to drive defensively this morning.