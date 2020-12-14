Opening Monologue 12.14.2020

Did you get any rain at your place yesterday?

John Lindsey says a series of storms will move through the pacific northwest over the next few weeks, but most of it, just north of us.

Yesterday, however, Creston received three tenths of an inch of rain. Most areas of the north county, however, received just a trace of rain. Cambria received two tenths, but more rain fell at higher elevations like Rocky Butte.

We may get more rain on Thursday morning. Forecasters say there’s about a 50% chance of rain Thursday. More on the weather coming up.