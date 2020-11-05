Opening Monologue on Elections 11.05.2020

The ballot counting continues at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo. The question is, how many ballots remain to be counted?

As of midnight on Tuesday night, county elections counted about 118 thousand ballots. The ballots that remain to be tallied include vote-by-mail ballots that were received Tuesday, and those that were postmarked on or before election day. Also provisional ballots that have to be checked for signatures or other issues before they’re counted. The number that remain to be counted remains unclear. Tommy gong tells the tribune the number may be as great as 11 thousand.

Election Recap:

Some races are clearly decided.

The mayoral race in Atascadero, for instance. Incumbent mayor Heather Moreno is the clear winner with 43% of the vote. Moreno’s lead is insurmountable, so even if there are another 11 thousand ballots to be counted, she’s re-elected in Atascadero.

Same for incumbent Charles Bourbeau. He had almost 28% of the vote, so he’s solid.

But the other council race is close. Mark Dariz leads Tori Kean by about 40 votes.

Paso Robles city council is decided with both Fred Strong and Steve Gregory clear winners. Especially Gregory, who had no opposition.

Salud Carbajal has proclaimed victory although there are outstanding ballots. He has about 58% of the vote in the 24th congressional district. Andy Caldwell garnered 42%. Salud Carbajal says he’s elated and grateful to his supporters. Carbajal says he may visit the north county before 2020 is out, depending on the coronavirus, and what he hears from Nancy Pelosi.