Did it get hot over the weekend at your place?

On Friday, the temperature in Paso Robles hit 106, which breaks 30 year record for the date the Paso Robles airport recorded a temperatures of 103 on Saturday, which breaks a record set three years ago.

It cooled off yesterday in the north county, and today we’ll see highs in the upper 80’s but back to 95 tomorrow and 101 on Wednesday. Then it will cool off to the low 80’s this coming Father’s Day weekend.