New Water Rules in Paso Robles 06.13.2022

The city of Paso Robles sets new rules on outdoor irrigation.

If you live in Paso Robles, you may water outdoor no more than two days per week, and once on the weekend. The city sending out a news release to that effect.

They’ve divided the city into two zones, north and south of 13th and Creston road.

Zone one is north of 13th street and Creston road.

Zone two is south of that line of demarcation.

Zone one, waters Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Zone two waters Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

No watering allowed on Mondays in either zone. And it’s not allowed between the hours of 9 in the morning and 7 in the evening, within 48 hours of measurable rain. You have to water early in the morning or after seven in the evening.