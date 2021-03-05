Orientation For 6th Graders at Flamson & Lewis Middle Schools 3.05.2021

Yesterday, Paso Robles 6th graders made their first visit to their middle schools. So far this academic year, the students at Flamson and Lewis middle schools have studied online with teacher’s they’d never met. For the first time Wednesday, many of the students met their teachers face-to-face.

At Flamson middle school, about ninety 6th graders from Cohort A, visited the campus between the hours of 1:30 and 3:00. 7th and 8th grade leadership students greeted them by holding up signs with the names of teachers. When the bell rang, the leadership students led the students to their classroom, where they finally met their teachers, face-to-face. Students visited each of their six classes. They watched videos outlining the covid rules on campus. They will return for classroom education on March 9th, when on campus learning begins for the 6th grade. Cohort B will get their campus tour today from 1:30-3:00 at both Lewis and Flamson middle schools in Paso Robles.

Next Tuesday, the school board will meet to discuss plans to reopen schools. You may remember last meeting, the board voted 4-3 to ask staff to develop plans for reopening. Trustees Tim Gearhart, Lance Gannon and Natham Williams voted against asking staff to develop plans. They voted against the proposal, which was the recommendation of teachers union leaders Jim Legget and Justin Pickard. Fortunately, the majority voted for developing plans for reopening, so the staff should have plans ready Tuesday night to move forward under the red tier and get kids back into the classroom.

Next Monday, Flamson middle school principal Tim Vincent will be our guest on Sound Off to talk about the return to classroom instruction at the middle school.