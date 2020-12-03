Other News This Thursday 12.03.2020

Unemployment insurance runs out for about 750 thousand Californians, by the end of the year. About 600 thousand people will run out of pandemic unemployment assistant payments. Another 170 thousand would lose benefits under the Pandemic Compensation Program, which added 13 weeks of benefits.

The captain of that dive boat which caught fire near Santa Barbara last year was indicted yesterday. 67-year-old Jerry Boylan of Santa Barbara faces 34 counts of Seaman’s Manslaughter. A federal grand jury filed the charges. 345 people died in that incident.

San Luis Obispo county district attorneys office files a single charge of murder against an 18-year-old Fresno man charged with the death of a 77-year-old Arroyo Grande woman. Eliaz Mendibles faces 25 years to life in state prison. He allegedly murdered 77-year-old Jeanine Vore with a belt. Mendibles was arrested after sheriff’s deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop on 101 in Pismo Beach just hours after the murder. Some in the south county are saying the Fresno teenager should face the death penalty.