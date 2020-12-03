Grand Jury Report Thursday 12.03.2020

PR School District – A Cautionary Tale

The grand jury investigation into wrong doing by the Paso Robles school board and administrators during the Chris Williams administration focused on several issues.

Trustee Chris Baush says one of the issues is a $250 thousand dollar bonus paid to Chris Williams when he resigned. That was never in his contract.

Another big issue is the aquatics complex.

The grand jury devotes an entire section on the improprieties related to construction of that complex at Paso Robles high school.

Williams and his district athletic director Rich Clayton were vague on the ultimate cost and grossly understated the operational cost of aquatic complex.

One of the big questions…

Will anyone ever be prosecuted for the kickbacks, nepotism, cronyism and financial mismanagement that occurred during Chris Williams’ administration?