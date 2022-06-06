Other Stories This Monday 06.06.2022

San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s officers arrest a suspect in a fatal stabbing early Saturday morning in Oceano. Santa Maria resident Angel Eduardo Ramos-Ramirez arrested Saturday morning on a suspected murder charge. He reportedly stabbed to death 20-year-old Daniel Diaz in Oceano around 1:45 early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office called it an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is proposing to name the Buena Vista avenue overpass in San Luis after detective Luca Benedetti who was fatally shot last year while serving a search warrant. The assembly transportation committee will hear the resolution next week.

The Santa Barbara airport is predicting record traffic. The airport has a budget of $28.5 million dollars and nearly two million in reserves because of increased ridership. Airport officials may raise parking fees, and they’re negotiating for a new restaurant inside the former Elephant bar.