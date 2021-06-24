Other Stories This Thursday 6.24.2021

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a couple who allegedly assaulted a boy at his home in Cambria. The couple upset about a dog which was loose. They allegedly assaulted the boy in the 1600 block of Richard avenue. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.

Records show that San Luis police responded to at least ten calls regarding the man who ultimately ambushed and murdered detective Luca Benedetti. Eddie Giron repeatedly demonstrating signs of mania and paranoia over the past several years.

Near Big Sur, the Willow fire is 13% contained. The fire started on June 17th. Its burning in remote wilderness northwest of Arroyo Seco recreation area. The fire is burning close to the Tassajara Zen Center and Hot Springs. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.