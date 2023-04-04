Other Stories This Tuesday 04.04.2023

More traffic delays on highway 41 where Caltrans is repairing potholes and paving damaged sections of the roadway on 41 near Cholame

Water officials in the San Joaquin valley getting apprehensive about the potential for flooding when the huge snow pack starts melting.

Near Santa Margarita, wildflowers are blooming along highway 58, Bitterwater road, La Panza road and Shell Creek road.

Easter fast approaching and there are a number of events planned:

Cayucos will have their annual Easter dog parade at noon on Saturday. That’s at the Cayucos pier.

Easter Sunday, the Chapel on the Hill is having an Easter sunrise mass at 6:00.

There’s is also a big Easter service Sunday morning at Atascadero high school football field.