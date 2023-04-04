Victor Glover Moon Mission 04.04.2023

Cal Poly graduate Victor Glover is selected to be a pilot on a flight around the moon next year. It’s called the Artemis II Moon Expedition.

Around November 2024, Glover will be at the controls of the Artemis II.

Also on the crew, a woman, and the first canadian on a lunar mission. He says he may take a hockey puck with him on the flight around the moon.

While studying math and engineering at Cal Poly, Glover tutored students in math at Flamson middle school. Victor Glover attended Cal Poly on a wrestling scholarship.

His next adventure. Next year he’ll fly the Artemis II around the moon.