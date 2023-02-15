Other Stories This Wednesday 02.15.2023

A San Luis Obispo woman was injured by a mountain lion which attacked her and her dog at the Laguna mobile home estates last Saturday evening around 5:30. The dog remains missing.

There have been numerous sightings of a mountain lion in that vicinity near Perfumo Canyon.

Senator Diane Feinstein says she will not seek re-election. The 89 year old senator became a US senator after serving as San Francisco mayor.

She became mayor after supervisor Harvey Milk and mayor George Moscone were assassinated in 1978.