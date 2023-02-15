In Sports 02.15.2023

High school basketball play-offs continue tonight.

Last night, the Paso Robles girls basketball team lost at home to Ridgeview, 48-36.

Tonight, the north county teams are on the road. Atascadero boys travel to Bakersfield tonight to play Independence high school.

Templeton travels to the valley to play Cesar Chavez.

The Templeton girls basketball team will travel to Fresno Christian in their first round game.

Mission Prep boys are at home against Bullard. The Royals are 20-8, 12-2 in the mountain league.

The Mission Prep girls travel to Sierra Pacific for their first round game.

Those play off games are tonight.