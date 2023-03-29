Other Stories This Wednesday 03.29.2023

The governor’s plan to penalize oil companies approved by the state assembly on a vote of 52-10. The bill creates a watchdog agency at California Energy Commission that could compel oil companies to provide information about the industry. It could possibly set a profit cap and penalize those companies which exceed it.

Cambria is on a list of the most picturesque small towns in California. Worldatlas.com describes the community as a low-key small beach town boasting a whole array of sights and experiences in one small space.

It mentions many local businesses including Antiques on Main, Sea Chest Restaurant and Oyster Bar, Black Hand Winery, White Water Inn and Creekside Inn.