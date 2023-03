The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team beat Fresno State 15-5 yesterday in Fresno.

First baseman Joe Yorke hit two doubles and two home runs in the game. He was 4 for six with six RBI’s. They played the game at twelve noon to beat the rain.

The Mustangs travel to Long Beach this weekend for a three game series against the Dirt Bags, as they like to call themselves.