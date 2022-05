The CHP identifies that teenager recently struck and killed while riding an electric bicycle on Los Berros road in Nipomo at 11:20 at night. He’s 19-year-old Joshua Thomas Edward McFarland of Nipomo.

Amtrak Pacific Surf liner trains are going to allow pets on the train. Small dogs and cats will be welcome. The Pacific Surf Liner covers 351 miles of coastline between San Luis Obispo and San Diego. Beginning Friday, you can take your dog with you for $26.