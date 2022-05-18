Election Shenanigans 05.18.2022

The heated campaigns for supervisor in San Luis Obispo county have led to some improprieties by some of the candidates in the north county. A local elected official called KPRL to point some of these out.

The most egregious is a flyer sent out listing all the republicans running for office for various state and local offices. Sandwiched in with state republican candidates is supervisor Bruce Gibson, who is not a republican. Far from it. But he paid to have his name and picture put in the flyer which is mailed to thousands of local republicans. Some local voters may not know who Bruce Gibson really serves as an elector.

Numerous complaints about campaign signs on private and public property without permission.

There’s also a flyer with one candidate shaking hands with Atascadero police suggesting that the police have endorsed him. But city officials cannot endorse candidates.