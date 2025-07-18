Panetta & Laird to Attend Building Trades Info Meeting at Mid-State Fair 7.18.2025

This year’s building trades informational meeting at the California Mid-State Fair will be taking place this morning at 11, on the headliner stage.

This is the 6th year of this annual event, and is the cornerstone of the fair’s ongoing partnership with the skilled trades community, aiming to connect young people and job seekers with high-wage, high-demand careers.

Attending this meeting will also be congressman Jimmy Panetta, California state senator John Laird, and California state treasurer Fiona Ma.

Attendees can expect to hear from these elected leaders, as well as union professionals, about the critical need for skilled tradespeople in San Luis Obispo county and beyond.