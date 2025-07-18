County Farm Bureau Names 2025 Award Recipients 7.18.2025

July 17, 2025 MEDIA ADVISORY – 2025 SLO County Agriculturalist_Cattlewoman_Cattleman of the Year Named

For the Mid-State Fair’s annual Cattleman and Farmer’s Day, the San Luis Obispo county Farm Bureau named its award recipients yesterday at their awards presentation.

2025 San Luis Obispo county Agriculturalist of the year is Martin Settevendemie. Debbie Arnold has been named Cattlewoman of the year. And Cattleman of the year went to Jill Heely. Every year since 1963, the Farm Bureau honors the individuals who have best served the agricultural industry as outstanding contributors.

Martin Settevendemie served as the agricultural commissioner and sealer of weights and measures for San Luis Obispo county, and has been an advocate for agriculture in the county for many years.

Debbie Arnold, former district 5 supervisor for San Luis Obispo county, has been a member of the county Cattlewomen’s association since 1980, and has assisted for many years helping with scholarship fundraising, educational activities, and more.

Jill Heely serves as an advocate for the cattle industry, serving multiple leadership boards.