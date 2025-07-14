Parking Lot Closures Begin For Improvements in Downtown Paso Robles 7.14.2025

City of Paso Robles_Parking Lot Renovations-7-11-2025

Two parking lots in downtown Paso Robles are slated to close for key renovations.

The first lot will be the lot at 12th street and Railroad. The closure starts today, and will last through September. The second lot, at the 12th street alley between Park & Spring street will be available for the next few weeks, until it will also be closed for renovations through September 2025.

The city of Paso Robles says these renovations will maximize available parking, improve pedestrian and vehicle access, increase ada-compliant spaces, and enhance lighting and drainage.

Signage will help direct visitors and employees to temporary parking alternatives.