Crash in Paso Robles Results in Fire and Two Injuries 7.14.2025

A two vehicle traffic collision occurred in Paso Robles on Sunday evening, shortly after 6:20 pm.

A green Nissan pathfinder and a purple Toyota Prius crashed on Creston road, near the intersection of Neal Springs road. The county fire department says one of the vehicles burst into flames from the crash, sparking a fire in nearby vegetation.

One victim in the crash sustained major injuries, while another sustained minor injuries. Crews also had to extricate a person who was trapped in the Nissan.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours to put out the sparked fire. No further information is available at this time.