Parking Tickets in Paso 10.11.2022

Parking tickets back in the news.

That’s because the city of Paso Robles issued a plethora of parking tickets to Pioneer Day visitors on Saturday. One woman called KPRL yesterday to talk about it, representing her family which received several parking tickets during Pioneer Day

That call, one of several to KPRL yesterday by people who felt issuing parking tickets to Pioneer Day visitors was uncalled for.

Late yesterday, the city agreed.

The mayor calling Norma Moye personally to tell her that the city was forgiving all those $50 parking fines, awarded to people who parked at the downtown city park during Pioneer Day.

If you got a $50 parking ticket on Pioneer Day, you will have to get a contestation form to fill out to be forgiven. Those forms are available on the city website.