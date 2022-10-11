Crash in Atascadero 10.11.2022

Late last night, the driver of a stolen car led sheriff’s deputies on a chase near Atascadero.

The vehicle crashed around 10:50 near Curbaril and Amapoa avenue.

The car flipped over and the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

He’s still at large.

Police have called off the search for the suspect. Residents affected by an order to shelter in place may now leave their homes.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a white male adult with brown hair to his chin. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie with designs on it. He’s reportedly unarmed.