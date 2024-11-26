Paso Chamber Accepting Nominations For Roblan of the Year 11.26.2024

The Paso Robles & Templeton chamber of commerce is now accepting nominations for Roblan of the Year.

The nominations are due Friday, December 6th at the chamber of commerce, 1314 Spring street.

The listed criteria for nominees are: persons who have made significant contributions to Paso Robles, have lived in the area for at least five years, involvement must not be solely based on employment related responsibilities, and must have been a past roblan of the month, but not a past roblan of the year.

The winner of the Roblan of the year will be honored at the chamber’s 2025 Gala in March.