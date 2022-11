Paso Robles city council talks about that long delayed sale of 5.6 acres of city property near the Pioneer museum to the mid-state fair.

City manager Ty Lewis says the pending sale has been a cumbersome transaction, but the city is close to finalizing that sale agreement.

At last night’s meeting, mayor Steve Martin also proclaimed this month National Adoption Month in Paso Robles. Then, the council heard about adoption in the north county.