Paso City Council Holding Special Meeting For Budget Goals & Priorities 11.20.2025

A special meeting for the Paso Robles city council has been scheduled for Friday, November 21st at 9 am.

The meeting will take place in the Norris room at Centennial park like all recent regular meetings. The agenda for tomorrow’s meeting is a vision session and workshop ahead of the 2026 – 27 fiscal year budget cycle.

The agenda says that budget goal-setting sessions typically begin in Q1 of 2026 to set the budget for June. However, it has been years since the city has conducted a facilitated, standalone workshop. With the recent “leadership transition,” the agenda says this upcoming workshop will provide a focused opportunity to initiate strategic planning for next fiscal year’s budget well in advance.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.