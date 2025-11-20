Paso Robles City Council Deems Pioneer Park as Surplus Land 11.20.2025

Pioneer park has been designated as surplus land by the Paso Robles city council.

The parcel is located at the corner of Riverside avenue and 19th street, adjacent to a parcel in the east that contains the baseball field, and south of Pioneer museum. The parcel itself holds restrooms, a small parking lot, and the skate park.

The city first intended to negotiate with pioneer museum to use the land for a new history center as part of the uptown/town center specific plan, but these negotiations fell through in 2019 and 2021, according to the city. The city is not in a binding agreement with the Pioneer museum from this, and this does not make the land non-exempt from surplus land act regulations.

By declaring it surplus, entities can enter into negotiation with the city for purchasing the land. The council voted 4 – 1 to declare the parcel surplus. Councilman Bausch dissented, wanting to table the item for 90 days to potentially negotiate with the event center for the parcel.