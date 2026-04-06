Paso City Council to Consider Appeal Against Ravine Water Park Development 04.06.2026

The Paso Robles city council will consider an appeal against two new developments for the Ravine Water Park.

The water park applied for an amendment to its development plan to allow for the construction of a new “no splash pool,” as well as a hot tub with a surrounding concrete deck. The plan was approved in February, 2026 by the planning commission, but was later appealed by ranch and coast properties.

The appellant cited incorrect and incomplete project descriptions, a lack of offsite improvements, a need for a traffic study, airport flight zone compatabilities, and a lack of parking access off Paso Robles boulevard. The planning commission has said these concerns “pertain to existing site conditions and ongoing maintenance matters, rather than impacts directly attributable to the proposed project,” and “do not rise to a level that would warrant denial of the project.”

The city council can choose to approve or deny the appeal, and can impose additional restrictions on the project. You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.