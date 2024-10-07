Paso City Manager, Ty Lewis, Asking For $2,275,000 in a Claim Against City 10.07.2024

Paso Robles city manager Ty Lewis filed a claim for damages earlier this year, on August 14th, seeking $2,275,000 in compensation for personal injury.

Lewis first entered his paid medical leave of absence of August 12th after he nearly fainted in a city council meeting on May 7th. The city denied his claim on September 26th. Lewis’s claim alleges he has faced bullying, harassment, defamation, and a hostile working environment; most of his claims are directed towards councilman Chris Bausch.

Lewis’s claim alleges that Bausch has created a toxic work environment, spread rumors about Lewis receiving kickbacks from a parking consultant, leaked information of closed session items to social media, and that Bausch has repeated statements which Lewis claims are untrue multiple times on KPRL.

Lewis alleges these, along with several other incidents, as contributions to workplace stress, which has led to serious health issues.

In Lewis’s absence, Chris Huot has been appointed as interim city manager.