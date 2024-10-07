Paso School Board Holding Public Hearing on Instructional Materials 10.07.2024

10-08-24 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is tomorrow night at 6 pm.

The board will hold a public hearing regarding the sufficiency of its instructional materials. This public hearing is a requirement for the board to receive funds from the instructional materials realignment fund; the board will determine whether each pupil has sufficient textbooks or instructional materials, and that they are consistent with the content of framework adopted by the state board.

Participation from parents, teachers, and members of the community is encouraged.

Following the hearing, the board will vote on whether to approve a resolution that states the school district has met these standards.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.