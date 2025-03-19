Paso Council Approves Negative Declaration For Niblick Road Project 3.19.2025

The next step for the Niblick road pedestrian and bike lane enhancements project was approved by the Paso Robles city council last night.

This step was the approval of its mitigated negative declaration, which states that measures taken by the city during the project’s completion will reduce significant environmental impacts.

The project has been in the works for several years, and has received a number of comments on its design and aesthetics. This is what the council spent much of its time on last night, but final designs are to be approved at a future date.

City manager Chris Huot spoke on some of the next steps needed to be taken for the project:

“The way the funding through the grant is provided to the city is we’re in the environmental phase right now… the next phase we’re going to get money for through an additional allocation from the state would be design.”

After providing feedback on its design, the council approved the mitigated negative declaration unanimously.