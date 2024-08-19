Paso Council Meeting Tomorrow, Parking Spaces & Employee Permits 8.19.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow night at 6:30.

The one discussion item is on employee permit parking as well as short-term parking spaces in the Paso Robles downtown area. The agenda for this item says the employee permit program was first introduced in October 2018, before the paid parking program was implemented. This offers four designated lots near Spring and 12th street, 12th street near Marv’s Pizza, the alley between Pine, Railroad, and 12th street, and 12th street and Railroad street.

Currently, employers have purchased 3,845 permits for fiscal year 2024. Additionally, 30-minute parking spaces are still present in the downtown core, intended for quick errands, deliveries, pick-ups, and more.

With the removal of the paid parking program, the council has requested staff to bring these two back for discussion.

The agenda says that the 30-minute parking spots and employee parking spaces may negatively impact the availability of parking in the downtown area if they are removed.

You can attend tomorrow night’s meeting in person or listen right here on KPRL.