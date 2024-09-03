Paso Council Meeting Tonight, Water Meter Retrofit Contract on Agenda 9.03.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tonight at 6:30.

The council’s agenda contains no discussion items or public hearings. The consent agenda’s 6th item is the approval of a contract to Professional Meters, Inc., which would retrofit existing water meters in the city to an advanced metering infrastructure.

According to the agenda, the city currently uses a third-party vendor to manually read customer water meters, which has resulted in delays of billing, customer frustration, and delayed collection of revenues. AMI would allow for remote collection of water readings, and be able to show advanced warnings for leaks and other issues.

The total estimated cost for this retrofit would be 4.8 million dollars, with about 1.3 million dollars going to a construction award contract.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.