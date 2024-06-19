Paso Council Moves Forward w/Loyd’s Aviation To Be Airport’s FBO 6.18.2024

The Paso Robles city council discussed the next fixed based operator for the municipal airport in its meeting last night.

In 2023, the city received RFP responses from ACI Jet and Loyd’s Aviation to be the airport’s next FBO. An evaluation review committee, and later interview committee, would favor Loyd’s Aviation slightly.

Three public airport Ad Hoc committee meetings were then held to further analyze the proposals, their finances, and litigation history. The city was presented with an executive summary of the proposals in the meeting last night, including years of experience, proposed services, proposed lease term, capital improvements, spaceport support, and financial compensation to the city. Members of the public largely spoke in favor of ACI Jet before discussion returned to council.

Ultimately, the council voted 3 – 1 to enter into negotiations with Loyd’s Aviation to be the next fixed based operator for the Paso Robles airport. Mayor John Hamon recused himself for the entire discussion out of an abundance of caution due to a potential conflict of interest.