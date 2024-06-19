Paso School District Releases Info For Board Candidate Election 6.19.2024

Press Release-Candidate for School Board Information 06.18.24

The Paso Robles school district has released information regarding the upcoming November election that will include four open seats for trustees in the school district.

Those who are interested to run for the school board can visit the county clerk recorder’s office or website. The window for declaration of candidacy is July 15th through August 9, 2024.

Additionally, the county’s office of education will be hosting a candidate workshop on June 26th from 5 to 8 pm, 3350 Education drive, San Luis Obispo, near Cuesta college.

For this upcoming election, areas 3, 5, 6, and 7 will be open. Currently those seats are held by Nathan Williams, Laurene McCoy, Dorian Baker and Kenney Enney. The school district says this is the final year of transitioning to “by-trustee areas” versus an at large process.